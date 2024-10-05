Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,287. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

