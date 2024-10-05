Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Boosted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after acquiring an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,966,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 784,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

