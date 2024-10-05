Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BIV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 960,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,918. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

