Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 133,644 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,644 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.97% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $77,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 1,328,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,974. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

