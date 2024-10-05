Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,366 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pool were worth $79,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $7.54 on Friday, reaching $363.91. 341,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.65 and a 200 day moving average of $357.46. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

