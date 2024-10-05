Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Xylem worth $98,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 735,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,412. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

