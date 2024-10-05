waypoint wealth counsel Buys Shares of 383 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 102.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,311. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $436.90 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,862.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

