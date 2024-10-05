Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.30 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.90. 650,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

