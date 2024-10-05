B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NHC opened at $123.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

