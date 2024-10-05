Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,602,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

