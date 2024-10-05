3,391 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 102,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.