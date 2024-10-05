Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

