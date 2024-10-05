Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

