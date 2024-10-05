Quarry LP Has $50,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in NU were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 398,073 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NU by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.