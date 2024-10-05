Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 982 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.58. 156,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

