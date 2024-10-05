Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 353,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 336,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 706,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTGC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.