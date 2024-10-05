iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lwmg LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,977,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.62. The company had a trading volume of 949,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,694. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

