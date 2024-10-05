Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 27.49% of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Profile

