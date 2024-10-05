Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 34.38% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.