Fluent Financial LLC Sells 17,281 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 1.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 30,072,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,840,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

