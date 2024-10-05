Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.88. 3,557,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.