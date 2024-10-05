Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,827 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 14.4% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $91,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,276,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 215,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

