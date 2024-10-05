Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

