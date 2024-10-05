Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,910 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $196.17. 531,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,059. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.