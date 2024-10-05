Fluent Financial LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %
Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 9,473,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
