Fluent Financial LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 136,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 9,473,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,541. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

