Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $54.02 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.35% of Hyatt Hotels worth $54,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.69. 281,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.57. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

