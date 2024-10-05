Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,581,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

