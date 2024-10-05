Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $82.31 million and $4.01 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 74,972,247 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

