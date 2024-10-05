Dero Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002084 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $9,971.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,904.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.23 or 0.00518922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00106998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00247360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00074051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

