Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,223.45 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61,904.26 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,223.45 billion and $13.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.23 or 0.00518922 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00029871 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00074051 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,763,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
