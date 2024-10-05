XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $83.19 million and $1.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,913.08 or 1.00014248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00581797 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,203,148.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

