Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $982,048.28

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Prom has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00008307 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $982,048.28 worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,913.08 or 1.00014248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.1708201 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,182,150.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

