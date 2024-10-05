TokenFi (TOKEN) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. TokenFi has a total market cap of $48.30 million and $3.55 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi launched on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05012488 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $3,542,597.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

