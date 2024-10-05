Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210,280.28

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.62 million and $210,280.28 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97296105 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $210,766.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

