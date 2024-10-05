Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $64,984.34 and approximately $56,313.09 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Smart Block Chain City Profile
Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,010,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.
