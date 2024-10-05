Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 26,309 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4,451.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,172,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,622,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $435.14 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $443.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

