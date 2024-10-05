Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 29,600 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $61,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 419,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 184,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,446 shares of company stock worth $3,984,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

