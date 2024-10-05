Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $83,674.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

