22,700 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.80 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.