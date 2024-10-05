Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,125,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

