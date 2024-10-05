Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 33 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 189,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWV opened at $326.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $327.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.79 and a 200-day moving average of $306.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

