ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 213.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $110.04.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.