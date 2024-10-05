Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 126,500 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.00 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.