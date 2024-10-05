Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEX by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $13,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1,610.6% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,985 shares of company stock worth $1,094,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

WEX Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE WEX opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

