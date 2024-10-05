Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

