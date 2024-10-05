Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,444 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $68.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

