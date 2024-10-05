Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.8 %

STNG stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Read Our Latest Report on STNG

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.