Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 964.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One Trading Up 1.0 %

CABO opened at $346.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.42 and its 200-day moving average is $373.03. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.15 and a 52-week high of $671.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.