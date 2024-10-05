Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,159 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Inari Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 158,997 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at $42,174,615.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,143,567.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $41.92 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

