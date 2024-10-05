Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,685 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 437,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 428,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

